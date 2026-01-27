Bruins host the Predators after Lindholm’s 2-goal game

Nashville Predators (24-23-4, in the Central Division) vs. Boston Bruins (30-20-3, in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -111, Predators -109; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the Nashville Predators after Elias Lindholm scored two goals in the Bruins’ 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Rangers.

Boston has gone 19-8-1 in home games and 30-20-3 overall. The Bruins have committed 257 total penalties (4.8 per game) to rank first in the league.

Nashville has gone 10-11-2 in road games and 24-23-4 overall. The Predators have a -29 scoring differential, with 145 total goals scored and 174 given up.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Pastrnak has scored 21 goals with 45 assists for the Bruins. Charlie McAvoy has three goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

Steven Stamkos has 25 goals and 12 assists for the Predators. Ryan O’Reilly has seven goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-1-1, averaging four goals, 7.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Predators: 5-5-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Predators: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press