Girona scores with diving header in injury time to draw 1-1 with Getafe

MADRID (AP) — Victor Reis scored with a diving header in injury time to give Girona a 1-1 home draw against Getafe on Monday and extend its unbeaten run to four matches in the Spanish league.

Girona was one of La Liga’s form sides coming into the game at the Estadio Municipal de Montilivi but it went behind after 59 minutes when Luis Vazquez got on the end of a nice delivery from Juan Antonio Iglesias Sanchez.

However, Reis threw himself at a last-gasp cross from Alex Moreno to lift the home side into 10th place on 25 points.

The late goal meant Getafe’s winless run extended to seven games in the league, but the point lifted it out of the relegation zone into 16th place, one point above Mallorca.

Only four points separate Mallorca and ninth-place Osasuna.

