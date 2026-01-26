Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
61.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Girona scores with diving header in injury time to draw 1-1 with Getafe

Sponsored by:
By AP News

MADRID (AP) — Victor Reis scored with a diving header in injury time to give Girona a 1-1 home draw against Getafe on Monday and extend its unbeaten run to four matches in the Spanish league.

Girona was one of La Liga’s form sides coming into the game at the Estadio Municipal de Montilivi but it went behind after 59 minutes when Luis Vazquez got on the end of a nice delivery from Juan Antonio Iglesias Sanchez.

However, Reis threw himself at a last-gasp cross from Alex Moreno to lift the home side into 10th place on 25 points.

The late goal meant Getafe’s winless run extended to seven games in the league, but the point lifted it out of the relegation zone into 16th place, one point above Mallorca.

Only four points separate Mallorca and ninth-place Osasuna.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.