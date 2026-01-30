Mauricio Pochettino dismisses criticism of World Cup ticket prices by American winger Tim Weah

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino dismissed criticism of World Cup ticket prices by American winger Tim Weah.

FIFA is charging up to $8,680 list price per ticket for the tournament, which runs from June 11 to July 19 in the U.S., Mexico and Canada, and as much as $175 for parking spots.

“It is too expensive,” Weah was quoted as saying this month by France’s Le Dauphiné. “I am just a bit disappointed by the ticket prices. Lots of real fans will miss matches.”

“First of all, I think players need to talk on the pitch, playing football, not outside of,” Pochettino said Thursday during a Zoom news conference from Coral Gables, Florida. “It is not his duty to evaluate the price of the ticket. And then also my job, my duty is to prepare the team, the U.S. men’s national team in the best way to perform. We are not politicians. We are sport people that only we can talk about our job and I think if FIFA does something or takes some decision, they know why, and (it) is their responsibility to explain why. But it is not about us to provide our opinion. Our responsibility is to perform, play and perform on the pitch and then the people that is in charge of the federation, maybe he can give his opinion, but I am the head coach of the federation.”

The U.S. has friendlies against Belgium (March 28), Portugal (March 31), Senegal (May 31) and Germany (June 6) before their World Cup opener against Paraguay in June 12 at Inglewood, California.

