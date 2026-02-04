Pacific Division opponents meet when Los Angeles hosts Seattle

Seattle Kraken (26-20-9, in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (23-17-14, in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -203, Kraken +168; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken take on the Los Angeles Kings in a matchup within the Pacific Division Wednesday.

Los Angeles is 23-17-14 overall with a 5-1-8 record against the Pacific Division. The Kings have an 18-1-7 record in games they score at least three goals.

Seattle is 11-6-1 against the Pacific Division and 26-20-9 overall. The Kraken have a -2 scoring differential, with 157 total goals scored and 159 given up.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season. The Kraken won 3-2 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Kempe has scored 20 goals with 25 assists for the Kings. Kevin Fiala has two goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Jordan Eberle has 20 goals and 18 assists for the Kraken. Jared McCann has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-2-4, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Kraken: 5-5-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Kraken: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press