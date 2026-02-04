Blue Jackets host the Blackhawks after Olivier’s 2-goal performance

Chicago Blackhawks (22-25-9, in the Central Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (28-20-7, in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jackets -152, Blackhawks +126; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the Chicago Blackhawks after Mathieu Olivier scored two goals in the Blue Jackets’ 3-0 win over the New Jersey Devils.

Columbus has a 28-20-7 record overall and a 14-8-4 record in home games. The Blue Jackets have gone 8-7-6 in one-goal games.

Chicago is 22-25-9 overall and 10-11-4 on the road. The Blackhawks have a -25 scoring differential, with 151 total goals scored and 176 given up.

The matchup Wednesday is the second time these teams meet this season. The Blue Jackets won 4-2 in the previous meeting. Charlie Coyle led the Blue Jackets with three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zachary Werenski has 19 goals and 42 assists for the Blue Jackets. Coyle has eight goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Connor Bedard has 23 goals and 29 assists for the Blackhawks. Ryan Donato has scored three goals with four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 9-1-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Blackhawks: 3-5-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Blackhawks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press