Lookman scores on his debut as Atletico Madrid cruises past Real Betis to reach Copa semifinals

MADRID (AP) — Ademola Lookman scored on his Atletico Madrid debut in a 5-0 rout of Real Betis on Thursday that sent Diego Simeone’s team to the semifinals of the Copa del Rey.

David Hancko, Giuliano Simeone, Antoine Griezmann and Thiago Almada also scored for Atletico as it advanced to the last four for the third straight season.

Atletico will try to reach its first Copa final since winning the competition for the last time in 2012-13.

The draw for the semifinals — which also includes Barcelona, Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad — will be on Friday.

Hancko opened the scoring for the visitors in the 12th minute and Giuliano Simeone added to the lead in the 30th before Lookman got his first goal for Atletico on a breakaway in the 37th. Griezmann scored the fourth goal in the 62nd and Almada closed the scoring in the 83rd.

Lookman was signed from Atalanta near the end of the winter transfer window. The 28-year-old Nigeria forward had requested to leave Atalanta citing broken promises and poor treatment.

Atletico and Betis will meet again on Sunday in the Spanish league, with Atletico as the host. Atletico is third in the league, with Betis in fifth place but 10 points behind Atletico.

On Wednesday, Iñaki Williams scored six minutes into stoppage time as Athletic Bilbao won 2-1 at Valencia to reach its sixth Copa semifinal in seven seasons, while Basque Country rival Real Sociedad made it to the last-four for the third straight season by winning 3-2 at Alaves.

On Tuesday, Barcelona beat second-division Albacete 2-1. Albacete had eliminated Real Madrid in the round of 16.

