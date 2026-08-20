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Evander’s stoppage-time goal helps Cincinnati beat NYCFC 2-1

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By AP News

CINCINNATI (AP) — Evander da Silva Ferreira scored a goal in stoppage time, Kenji Mboma Dem added a goal, and FC Cincinnati beat New York City FC 2-1 on Wednesday.

Roman Celentano made back-to-back stops a little more than a minute into the second half to preserve a 1-1 tie and finished with seven saves for Cincinnati (8-6-6).

Evander, with his back to the goal, turned a scored on low shot from near the right corner of the penalty arc to cap the scoring. The 28-year-old midfielder went into the game leading MLS this season in goal contributions (22), assists (11) and goals scored outside the box (six).

Evander played a ball-ahead from near midfield to Kevin Denkey near the penalty spot. Defender Kevin O’Toole poked the ball away, but Mboma Dem put away a sliding first-touch shot that opened the scoring in the 11th minute.

Luighi Hanri Sousa Santos — known simply as “Luighi” — scored in the 21st minute for NYCFC (7-8-5). Agustin Ojeda tapped a pass to Nicolas Fernandez near the right sideline and darted toward the end line on the give-and-go. Fernandez sent a ball-ahead into the attacking third and Ojeda played a first-touch cross to Luighi for the volley that made it 1-1. The 20-year-old Luighi was acquired on loan July 28 and has scored in each of his two MLS appearances.

NYCFC is 9-4-3 against Cincinnati, 6-2-2 at home. Matt Freese had five saves.

Andrei Chirila and Denkey scored stoppage-time goals in Cincinnati’s a 4-4 tie with New York City on April 22 at Yankee Stadium to snap a three-game skid in the series.

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See AP’s full soccer coverage here

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