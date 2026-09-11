San Jose Earthquakes host the Houston Dynamo in conference action

Houston Dynamo (13-7-4, third in the Western Conference) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (11-8-5, sixth in the Western Conference)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: San Jose +137, Houston +176, Draw +249; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Earthquakes and the Houston Dynamo take the pitch in a conference matchup.

The Earthquakes are 9-6-4 in conference play. The Earthquakes are 39-0-0 when they score three or more goals.

The Dynamo are 10-7-2 against Western Conference teams. The Dynamo are fourth in the MLS allowing only 27 goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The last meeting finished tied 0-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Preston Judd has scored 12 goals and added two assists for the Earthquakes. Niko Tsakiris has one goal and three assists over the past 10 games.

Mateusz Bogusz has five goals and one assist for the Dynamo. Guilherme has scored five goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Earthquakes: 9-12-9, averaging 3.6 goals, 13.5 shots on goal and 14.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 6.6 goals per game.

Dynamo: 19-1-10, averaging 3.9 goals, 12.6 shots on goal and 11.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Earthquakes: Nonso Adimabua (injured), DeJuan Jones (injured).

Dynamo: Felipe De Andrade Vieira (injured).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press