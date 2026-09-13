Farrington and Valiente score goals, Dallas beats Timbers 2-1 for 3rd straight win

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Logan Farrington and Joaquín Valiente each scored a goal Saturday night to help FC Dallas beat the Portland Timbers 2-1 for their third win in a row.

Daniel De Sousa Britto — known simply as “Daniel” — had four saves for Dallas (12-6-7), which has won five of its last six.

Ariel Lassiter scored in the third minute of stoppage time for the Timbers (9-11-5). James Pantemis had three saves.

Farrington perfectly timed his run onto a ball-ahead played by Shaq Moore and slipped a first-touch shot from near the right corner of the 6-yard box past Pantemis into a wide-open net to open the scoring in the 45th minute.

Petar Musa’s first-touch shot, off a Portland giveaway, was parried by Pantemis. Musa tracked down the rebound and played a first-touch cross to Valiente at the back post for the finish that made it 2-0 in the 87th.

Lassiter poked a first-touch shot into the corner of the net.

The Timbers had 56% possession and outshot Dallas 17-9.

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