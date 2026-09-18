Ciezki has 22 points in the Mercury’s 94-91 victory over the Fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Shay Ciezki had 22 points off the bench and the Phoenix Mercury rallied in the fourth quarter for a 94-91 victory over the Portland Fire on Thursday night in the teams’ first game back from the FIBA World Cup break.

Emily Engstler had 21 points and five 3-pointers for the expansion Fire, who have lost five of their last six. Holly Winterburn added 18 points.

Both teams have been eliminated from playoff contention.

The Fire (16-25) were without Carla Leite, who won the silver medal with France at the World Cup, as well as Megan DiLeo, who played for third-place Spain. Frieda Buhner, with hosts Germany, and Amy Okonkwo, captain of Nigeria, played.

The Mercury (15-26) were without Kahleah Cooper, who won gold with the United States, along with Valeriane Ayayi (France) and Kyara Linskens (Belgium). The Mercury was also missing Kelsey Plum, who has a left calf injury.

Bridget Carleton did not play for the Fire because of an ankle injury.

Phoenix pulled ahead in the fourth, going up 82-79 after Alyssa Thomas hit a pair of free throws with 4:58 left. Sami Whitcomb’s pullup jumper extended the Mercury’s lead.

Down 90-88, the Fire got the ball on a Mercury shot clock violation, but Karlie Samuelson missed a 3-point attempt with 21.4 seconds left and Natasha Mack made free throws for Phoenix.

Winterburn’s 3-pointer for Portland with 4.3 left cut gap to 92-91, and the Mercury closed it out with free throws.

Up next

Mercury: Visit Dallas on Saturday.

Fire: Play Friday at Golden State.

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See AP’s full WNBA coverage here

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Wrtier