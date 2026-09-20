Kevin Denkey has PK goal in stoppage time for Cincinnati in 2-2 tie with Dynamo

HOUSTON (AP) — Kevin Denkey scored a goal in the seventh minute of stoppage time for FC Cincinnati on Saturday night in a 2-2 tie with the Houston Dynamo.

Guilherme Santos — known simply as “Guilherme” — and Mateusz Bogusz each scored a goal for the Dynamo (13-8-5). Jonathan Bond had six saves.

Bryan Ramírez added a goal for Cincinnati (8-8-9), which is winless in five straight.

Denkey put away a penalty kick that capped the scoring after a foul in the area by Bogusz.

Cincinnati outshot the Dynamo 25-7, 8-2 on target.

Guilherme slipped a free kick from about 24 yards out past the outstretched hand of goalkeeper Roman Celentano and inside the near post to open the scoring in the 38th minute. The 31-year-old Guilherme has 15 goals this season, his first in MLS.

Boguzs converted from the penalty spot to give the Dynamo (14-8-4) a 2-0 lead in the 51st minute.

Ramírez subbed on for Ender Echenique in the 54th minute and poked in a first-touch shot — off a feed from Denkey — for Cincinnati in the 73rd.

Up next

Cincinnati: Plays next Saturday at Montreal.

Dynamo: Hosts Kansas City next Saturday.

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