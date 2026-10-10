Saint Louis City SC faces the LA Galaxy after shutout victory

LA Galaxy (9-10-9, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Saint Louis City SC (13-6-8, third in the Western Conference)

Old North Saint Louis, St. Louis; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

LINE: Saint Louis -193, Los Angeles +411, Draw +361; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the New York Red Bulls 3-0, Saint Louis City SC faces the LA Galaxy.

Saint Louis is 10-6-5 in Western Conference games. Saint Louis is fifth in the Western Conference drawing 147 corner kicks, averaging 5.4 per game.

The Galaxy are 6-9-7 in Western Conference games. The Galaxy rank fifth in the MLS with 141 shots on goal, averaging 5.0 per game.

The matchup Sunday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. Saint Louis won the last game 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simon Becher has scored nine goals with four assists for Saint Louis. Rafael Navarro has five goals over the past 10 games.

Marco Reus has scored seven goals and added seven assists for the Galaxy. Robert Thomas Taylor has one goal and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saint Louis: 24-0-6, averaging 7.5 goals, 18.9 shots on goal and 13.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 3.9 goals per game.

Galaxy: 15-7-8, averaging 3.9 goals, 15.9 shots on goal and 15.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 4.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Saint Louis: Damion Downs (injured), Celio Pompeu (injured), Kyle Hiebert (injured).

Galaxy: Klauss (injured), Riqui Puig (injured), Hirving Lozano (injured).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press