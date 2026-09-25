Austin takes home draw streak into matchup against San Diego FC

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San Diego FC (8-11-7, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Austin FC (7-10-9, 13th in the Western Conference)

Austin, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Austin FC +133, San Diego +171, Draw +266; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Austin plays San Diego FC after playing to a draw in three home games in a row.

Austin is 6-9-6 in conference play. Austin has a 33-2-4 record in games it scores a pair of goals.

San Diego is 7-9-5 in Western Conference games. San Diego ranks 10th in the Western Conference drawing 126 corner kicks, averaging 4.8 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. San Diego won the last game 5-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Ramirez has seven goals and two assists for Austin. Facundo Torres has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

Anders Dreyer has 11 goals and eight assists for San Diego. Elias Achouri has two goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Austin: 12-5-13, averaging 3.0 goals, 10.8 shots on goal and 14.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 3.6 goals per game.

San Diego: 16-9-5, averaging 4.2 goals, 13.8 shots on goal and 15.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 4.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Austin: Guilherme da Trindade Dubas (injured).

San Diego: Oscar Verhoeven (injured).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press