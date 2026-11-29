STOCKHOLM (AP) — A year after a team from a fishing village won the title, the Swedish league has another unlikely first-time champion.

Sirius, an unheralded team from the city of Uppsala, just north of Swedish capital Stockholm, captured the top-flight crown for the first time in its 119-year history by jumping past title rival Hammarby on a dramatic final day of the season.

It is another heartwarming underdog story in the Allsvenskan, the Swedish league, so soon after Mjallby — that tiny team from a fishing village of around 800 people — defied expectations to win the title.

Sirius and Hammarby came into the 30th and final round on Sunday tied for points but with Stockholm-based Hammarby having a far superior goal difference — and therefore realistically knowing a win guaranteed finishing in first place.

Hammarby lost 1-0 at Västerås, however, allowing Sirius to take the title with a 1-0 win at IFK Gothenburg.

Sirius blew a big lead but still came out on top

Sirius had a 14-point lead at the halfway point of the season but the club’s form spiraled after selling its top scorer, Scottish striker Robbie Ure, over the summer.

Hammarby came surging back into the title race and had won its previous six matches before Sunday.

It couldn’t get another victory that would have sealed just its second top-flight Swedish title, after 2001.

Hammarby counts Zlatan Ibrahimovic as a minority shareholder.

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