LA Galaxy play the Colorado Rapids in conference action

Colorado Rapids (11-12-3, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (8-10-9, ninth in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Los Angeles +116, Colorado +189, Draw +283; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The LA Galaxy and the Colorado Rapids square off in Western Conference play.

The Galaxy are 5-9-7 in conference play. The Galaxy rank fifth in the MLS with 136 shots on goal, averaging 5.0 per game.

The Rapids are 10-8-3 against Western Conference teams. The Rapids are 16-0-2 when they record at least three goals.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. The Rapids won the last game 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marco Reus has scored seven goals and added seven assists for the Galaxy. Harbor Miller has one assist over the last 10 games.

Paxten Aaronson has six goals and seven assists for the Rapids. Reggie Cannon has two goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Galaxy: 13-7-10, averaging 3.3 goals, 15.0 shots on goal and 15.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 4.2 goals per game.

Rapids: 17-8-5, averaging 3.0 goals, 12.9 shots on goal and 15.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 3.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Galaxy: Elijah Wynder (injured), Riqui Puig (injured).

Rapids: Kosi Thompson (injured), Theodore Ku-DiPietro (injured), Zack Steffen (injured).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press