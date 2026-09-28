Jamal Thiaré scores in 9th minute of stoppage time, Crew beats Inter Miami and Leo Messi 2-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jamal Thiaré scored in the ninth minute of stoppage time, Josef Martínez scored his first goal for the Crew, and Columbus beat Inter Miami and Leo Messi 2-1 on Sunday night.

Messi, who leads MLS in goals (21) and assists (13, tied with four others) this season, scored in 33rd minute for Miami (12-5-10), which has one win (but just two losses) in its last 10 games.

Miami’s Santiago Morales was shown a yellow card in the fourth minute of stoppage time and then a red about 2 minutes later.

Brais Méndez bent a shot from just outside the penalty area around two defenders that was parried by goalkeeper Patrick Schulte, who finished with two saves, but Thiaré slammed home the first-touch putback from the top of the 6-yard box.

The Crew (8-14-5) had just 46% possession but outshot Miami 14-5, 7-3 on target.

After Yannick Bright pulled Josef Martínez to the ground at the top of the 6-yard box as Méndez played a corner kick into area, Martínez converted from the penalty spot to open the scoring in the 28th minute. The 33-year-old Martínez, who set the MLS single-season goals record with 31 in 2018 (Carlos Vela of Los Angeles FC broke the mark with 34 goals in 2019), signed with the Crew on Aug. 13.

Messi, from about 7 yards off the right end line, slipped a bending a free kick — Miami’s only shot in the first half — over the outstretched hand of goalkeeper Patrick Schulte and under the crossbar and inside the back post into the side-net to make it 1-1.

Rocco Ríos Novo had five saves for Miami.

Up next

Miami: Hosts D.C. United on Oct. 10.

Columbus: Plays Oct. 10 at Orlando.

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