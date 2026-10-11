Phillip scores in his 3rd consecutive game for Rapids in 1-1 tie with Earthquakes

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Donavan Phillip scored a goal in his third consecutive game for the Colorado Rapids in a 1-1 tie with the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday night.

Phillip is the youngest player in club history to achieve the feat at 21 year, 279 days.

Earl Edwards Jr. had nine saves for the Earthquakes.

Dave Romney scored a goal for the Earthquakes (13-8-8), who are unbeaten in seven straight following a four-game losing streak.

Timo Werner played a free kick from the right side to the back post where Ronaldo Vieira flicked a header back to Romney, who put away a volley from the center of the area to make it 1-1 in the 57th minute.

Phillip went up high at the back post to head home a corner kick played in by Paxten Aaronson to give the Rapids (11-13-5) a 1-0 lead in the 27th minute.

Nico Hansen stopped three shots for Colorado.

Up next

San Jose: Plays Wednesday at Salt Lake.

Colorado: Hosts Minnesota on Wednesday.

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