LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Mauricio Pochettino got off to a nightmare start as Manchester United manager, with a 4-0 loss at Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

In his first game in charge, Pochettino had to watch from the sidelines as his new team quickly capitulated after kickoff, going down to 10 men and conceding twice after only 13 minutes at Anfield.

It could have been even worse if not for wasteful finishing from Liverpool and a string of saves from United goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

Defeat leaves the 20-time English champion second from last in the Premier League and still with just one league win all season.

United, which went into the match on the back of its worst start to a season for 40 years, never recovered from the moment Leny Yoro was sent off in the eighth minute for fouling Alexander Isak on the edge of the area when the striker was through on goal.

Dominik Szoboszlai punished that error further by blasting in the resulting free kick to put Liverpool ahead in the 10th and Florian Wirtz volleyed in a second three minutes later.

Liverpool had a host of chances to extend the lead, with Bradley Barcola and Isak both failing to hit the target with only the ‘keeper to beat in the second half. But the home team’s pressure paid off when Rio Ngumoha added a third in the 66th and Victor Munoz completed the rout in the 82nd.

Liverpool is fourth in the league.

Brighton stunned by Hull

High-flying Brighton was brought down to earth by Hull and missed out on the chance to close the gap on Premier League leader Arsenal after a 2-0 loss.

Oli McBurnie scored twice in added time after Brighton’s Costinha was red carded in the 89th minute at MKM Stadium.

It was Hull’s first league win since August and moved it up to 11th in the standings.

Second-placed Brighton could have moved to within three points of defending champion Arsenal, but was frustrated by a brilliant performance by Hull goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis, who pulled off a string of saves to keep the score level.

“Tzolakis was unbelievable. He’s been unbelievable all year,” McBurnie said. “He kept us in the game. That is how we want to play, if we are in the game then we have the chance to get something.

“Brighton are a top team and we rode our luck.”

Arsenal dropped points on Saturday by drawing 2-2 against Newcastle, while third-placed Manchester City drew 1-1 with Fulham.

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James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

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See AP’s full soccer coverage here

By JAMES ROBSON

AP Soccer Writer