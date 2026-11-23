VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Édier Ocampo and rookie Bruno Caicedo helped set up goals for each other and the Vancouver Whitecaps blanked Real Salt Lake 2-0 on Sunday night in a first-round opener.

Yohei Takaoka finished with five saves for the top seed in the Western Conference. It was his third clean sheet in 12 postseason starts after posting 13 in each of the past two regular seasons.

Ocampo scored in the 44th minute and the Whitecaps (20-8-7) took a lead into halftime. It was the first goal for the defender in six postseason matches. Assists went to Emmanuel Sabbi — his second in six playoff appearances — and Caicedo

Ocampo’s first postseason assist helped set up Caicedo’s netter in the 55th minute for some insurance. Oliver Larraz also assisted on the score in his first playoff match with the club.

Rafael Cabral had five saves for No. 9 seed Real Salt Lake (13-16-6).

Takaoka had four saves and Cabral one in the first half.

Real Salt Lake advanced with a 4-2 penalty shootout victory over the Sounders in Seattle on Thursday in the conference’s wild-card match after a 1-1 draw in regulation.

Vancouver beat RSL 1-0 at home in the season opener and 3-0 on the road on Sept. 19.

Up next

The Whitecaps travel to Utah for the middle match on Friday.

___

See AP’s full MLS coverage here