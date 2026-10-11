Oliver Larraz scores a goal for 10-man Whitecaps in 1-1 tie with LAFC

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Oliver Larraz scored a goal for the 10-man Vancouver Whitecaps in a 1-1 tie with Los Angeles FC on Saturday night.

Tristan Blackmon was shown a straight red card in the seventh minute and Vancouver played a man down the rest of the way.

Denis Bouanga scored in the 46th minute for LAFC (11-9-9), which is winless, with two losses, in four straight.

Yohei Takaoka had three saves for Vancouver (15-7-6). The Whitecaps lead the Western Conference and are second in MLS with 51 points (Nashville, 63) this season.

Édier Ocampo played an arcing entry pass from the right side to Larraz, whose header at the front post was parried by diving goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. Larraz blasted a first-touch putback into the top-net to give the Whitecaps a 1-0 lead in the 43rd minute. The 25-year-old midfielder scored his first goal since 2024 and his second in four-plus MLS seasons.

Bouanga slammed home a header off a cross played by Sergi Palencia for his 15th goal this season. Bouanga, a 31-year-old forward, has a goal in three consecutive games and has scored at least 15 in four consecutive seasons.

Up next

Vancouver: Plays Wednesday at St. Louis.

LAFC: Hosts Austin on Wednesday.

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