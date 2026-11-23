Houston Dynamo (14-11-9, sixth in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (14-10-10, fifth in the Conference during the regular season)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

LINE: San Jose +110, Houston +219; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Dynamo visit the San Jose Earthquakes in the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs.

The Earthquakes are 12-8-9 in Western Conference games. The Earthquakes rank 10th in the MLS allowing just 51 goals.

The Dynamo are 11-11-6 against Western Conference opponents. The Dynamo are 80-48 in one-goal matches.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended tied 0-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Preston Judd has 17 goals and two assists for the Earthquakes. Jack Jasinski has two goals over the last 10 games.

Mateusz Bogusz has scored eight goals and added two assists for the Dynamo. Lawrence Ennali has one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Earthquakes: 17-4-9, averaging 4.5 goals, 11.3 shots on goal and 16.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 4.6 goals per game.

Dynamo: 9-8-13, averaging 3.3 goals, 9.0 shots on goal and 14.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 4.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Earthquakes: Nonso Adimabua (injured), DeJuan Jones (injured).

Dynamo: Jimmy Maurer (injured).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press