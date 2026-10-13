Real Salt Lake hosts the San Jose Earthquakes in conference play

San Jose Earthquakes (13-8-7, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Real Salt Lake (9-14-5, 12th in the Western Conference)

Sandy, Utah; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Real Salt Lake +101, San Jose +219, Draw +286; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Real Salt Lake hosts the San Jose Earthquakes in Western Conference play.

RSL is 7-10-5 against Western Conference opponents. RSL has a 25-2-3 record in games it records two goals.

The Earthquakes are 11-6-6 against Western Conference teams. The Earthquakes are eighth in the Western Conference giving up only 40 goals.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sergi Solans has 11 goals and three assists for RSL. Saba Lobzhanidze has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

Preston Judd has scored 15 goals with two assists for the Earthquakes. Beau Leroux has two goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RSL: 7-16-7, averaging 3.3 goals, 12.0 shots on goal and 13.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 6.0 goals per game.

Earthquakes: 13-7-10, averaging 4.2 goals, 12.5 shots on goal and 15.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 4.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: RSL: Ariath Piol (injured), Diego Luna (injured), Justen Glad (injured).

Earthquakes: Reid Roberts (injured), DeJuan Jones (injured).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press