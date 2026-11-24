ST. LOUIS (AP) — Daniel Edelman scored in the first half, Jeon Sang-bin had a goal and an assist, and St. Louis City never trailed in a 3-2 victory over Los Angeles FC on Monday night in an MLS Cup Western Conference first-round opener of the best-of-three series.

Edelman gave St. Louis City its first lead in a postseason match with his first playoff goal, scoring in the 35th minute with assists from Rafael Navarro and Sang-bin.

Edelman had two assists in eight playoff appearances for the New York Red Bulls from 2022-24 before joining St. Louis City this season. Navarro’s assist was his first after failing to contribute to a goal in two 2024 postseason matches with the Colorado Rapids. Sang-bin also collected his first after coming up empty while playing 71 minutes over three playoff appearances with Minnesota United two years ago.

Sang-bin made it 2-0 six minutes into the second half. Chris Durkin and defender Lukas MacNaughton had assists for their first postseason goal contributions.

Defender Sergi Palencia cut it to 2-1 in the 62nd minute with his first goal in 13 playoff matches for LAFC. Defender Ryan Porteous earned his second assist in four postseason appearances and Mathieu Choinière snagged his first in four outings.

St. Louis City added an insurance goal when Becher subbed in and scored on his first touch in his first postseason match with the club — off a Durkin assist in the 78th minute.

That proved necessary when Denis Bouanga scored on a penalty kick in the 85th minute — after a foul on Durkin. It was Bouanga’s 16th postseason appearance and his 11th goal — tying him with Ante Razov for fifth most all time.

St. Louis City (16-10-9) had Roman Bürki manning the goal for the first time since Oct. 21 when he was injured in a U.S. Open Cup final victory over the Columbus Crew. He had two saves.

Hugo Lloris saved three shots for LAFC (12-12-11). The club won just one of its final nine matches of the regular season and did not have a comeback victory all season. It was the third straight match it fell behind 2-0.

LAFC won 2-0 at home in March, but St. Louis City came back to post its first victory over LAFC since joining the league in 2023 — 2-1 at home in May.

Up next

St. Louis City travels to Los Angeles for the middle match on Saturday.

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