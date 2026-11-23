Keane Lewis-Potter scored with two deflected shots in the first half as Brentford hammered 10-man Everton 4-0 on Monday to climb into sixth place in the Premier League.

The double by Lewis-Potter had put Brentford in full control even before Everton captain James Tarkowski was sent off shortly before the halftime break after a VAR review for his high challenge on Yehor Yarmoliuk.

Vitaly Janelt added the third with a 30-meter strike in the 67th before a late goal by Fabio Carvalho rounded off the win for the home side, which moved one point and three places above Everton.

Everton manager David Moyes was marking a club record 593rd game in charge, breaking the mark held by Harry Catterick, but was given little reason to celebrate.

Lewis-Potter‘s first after 23 minutes took a big deflection up and over Jordan Pickford and his second, through a packed penalty box, also changed direction after hitting Thierno Barry on the way in.

Tarkowski then saw his first red card in 351 Premier League appearances for the veteran defender and the introduction of Jack Grealish at halftime — his first Everton appearance since he was dropped for breaching disciplinary rules a month ago — had little effect.

Moyes promised fans a more solid approach in next weekend’s derby at home to Liverpool.

“We didn’t play well enough and Brentford did, so we have no complaints and they thoroughly deserved to win,” Moyes said. “The performance was way below the standards we’ve set and the way we’ve been playing recently. We just didn’t play well enough tonight, but hopefully we can put that right.”

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