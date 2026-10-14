Swanson scores first goal since the Olympics in USWNT’s 2-2 draw with Spain

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Mallory Swanson scored her first goal since the gold medal match at the 2024 Olympics in the 86th minute to pull the United States into a 2-2 draw with Spain on Tuesday night.

Ashley Sanchez also scored early in the second half for the United States after first-half goals from Alexia Putellas and Salma Paralluelo gave Spain a 2-0 lead.

“I mean, this mentality of this team has always been you stay with it,” said Swanson, who subbed into the game in the second half. “That’s what this crest means.”

It was the second of two friendly matches against Spain, the 2023 Women’s World Cup winners. Patri Guijarro and Eva Navarro scored in the first 14 minutes to lift Spain to a 2-0 victory in the first match on Saturday in Washington D.C.

Spain, ranked No. 1 in the world, has already qualified for the World Cup next summer in Brazil. The United States was using the matches as preparation for World Cup qualifying later this year.

Putellas, the two-time Ballon d’Or winner, was making her 150th appearance for Spain. She put Spain in front in the 27th minute with her 43rd international goal, a tap-in at the far post off a feed from Clara Pinedo.

Some five minutes later, U.S. goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce misplayed the ball up the field and Spain pounced. Putellas sent the ball forward to Paralluelo, whose blast hit the crossbar and fell into the goal to make it 2-0.

It was the first time the United States has given up two first-half goals to an opponent in consecutive matches since 2011.

The U.S. pulled back a goal early in the second when Sanchez found a gap and scored to the far post. Sanchez was making her first start in for the United States since Oct. 30, 2024, against Argentina.

Sanchez has been on a tear for the North Carolina Courage in the National Women’s Soccer League, scoring a league-leading 20 goals in 27 games.

In the final minutes, Michelle Cooper took a long ball from Kate Del Fava and sent it over to Swanson for the volley. Swanson’s last goal gave the United States a 1-0 victory over Brazil at the Paris Games. She spent 2025 on maternity leave for the birth of her daughter.

“I think one of our big things in the game plan was just like finding those spaces in the box and being clinical in the box, and you could see that,” Swanson said.

Lily Yohannes nearly scored for the United States in stoppage time, but Misa Rodríguez made a diving save.

“Obviously we always want to win, that’s the type of team that we are and I think if we had 20 more minutes we definitely probably would have won,” Sanchez said. “But it was good just to get a tie against a team like that and come back from 2-nil down.”

Spain dominated despite missing some of its biggest players, including Aitana Bonmati, who is still working her way back from a broken leg. Vicky Lopez, Mariona Caldentey and goalkeeper Cata Coll were all also unavailable for the matches because of injuries.

Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson, Mallory Swanson’s husband, and tennis player Ben Shelton, who is dating Trinity Rodman, were among those in the crowd at Subaru Park.

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