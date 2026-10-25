Myrto Uzuni scores twice as Austin snaps 3-game losing streak with 2-1 victory over Sporting KC

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Myrto Uzuni scored two goals in the second half and Austin snapped a three-game losing streak with a 2-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City on Saturday night.

Austin (8-13-10) ended a five-game winless stretch with its first victory since Sept. 13.

Kansas City (6-21-4) remains last in the Western Conference, 12 points behind Austin. Sporting has already been eliminated from playoff contention.

Stephen Afrifa opened the scoring in the 55th minute for Sporting KC. André Luiz nearly gave it away at the edge of the 18-yard box but he poked it between two defenders for a one-touch finish by Afrifa.

Uzuni tied it at 1-all in the 64th. His initial wide-open header was deflected off the post by goalkeeper Stefan Cleveland, but Uzuni was first to the rebound.

Uzuni also scored in the 86th by capitalizing on a defensive mistake. Cleveland pushed a shot wide, but Emir Karić tried a back-heel clearance that went right to Uzuni in front of goal for an easy finish.

It was Uzuni’s first multi-goal game in MLS play.

Up next

Austin: Returns home to play Real Salt Lake on Wednesday.

Kansas City: Plays at Minnesota on Wednesday.

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