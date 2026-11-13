Idaho and Cal Poly meet in cross-conference game

Cal Poly Mustangs (1-2) at Idaho Vandals (2-1)

Moscow; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

LINE: Vandals -1.5; over/under is 167.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly faces Idaho for a non-conference matchup.

Idaho went 21-15 overall with a 9-4 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Vandals averaged 77.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.7 last season.

Cal Poly went 14-19 overall with a 6-11 record on the road last season. The Mustangs averaged 13.6 assists per game on 27.0 made field goals last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press