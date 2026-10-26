Golden Knights host the Senators on losing streak

Ottawa Senators (8-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (8-4-1, in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights will try to end a three-game losing streak when they take on the Ottawa Senators.

Vegas has an 8-4-1 record overall and a 5-2-0 record in home games. The Golden Knights are sixth in league play with 46 total goals (averaging 3.5 per game).

Ottawa is 3-2-0 on the road and 8-4 overall. The Senators have committed 59 total penalties (4.9 per game) to rank second in league play.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Stone has eight goals and seven assists for the Golden Knights. Jack Eichel has five goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Claude Giroux has two goals and six assists for the Senators. Drake Batherson has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 6-3-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Senators: 6-4-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.9 penalties and 11.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Mitch Marner: out (personal), Parker Wotherspoon: out (upper body), Victor Olofsson: out (undisclosed), Kai Uchacz: out (undisclosed).

Senators: Linus Ullmark: out (lower body), William Eklund: out (ankle), Thomas Chabot: out (undisclosed).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press