Hurricanes host the Bruins in Eastern Conference play

Boston Bruins (9-2-1, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (9-2-2, in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes and the Boston Bruins meet in Eastern Conference play.

Carolina is 9-2-2 overall and 2-1-1 at home. The Hurricanes have a 4-0-0 record when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

Boston has a 9-2-1 record overall and a 4-1-1 record on the road. The Bruins have a 9-0-0 record in games they score three or more goals.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrei Svechnikov has six goals and six assists for the Hurricanes. Logan Stankoven has seven goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Fraser Minten has five goals and five assists for the Bruins. David Pastrnak has seven goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 8-1-1, averaging 4.6 goals, 7.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Bruins: 7-2-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.7 assists, five penalties and 13.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Mark Jankowski: out (lower-body), Taylor Hall: out (upper body), Jordan Staal: out (calf).

Bruins: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press