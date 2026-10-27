Seattle and Toronto take the ice for out-of-conference matchup

Toronto Maple Leafs (7-5-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (7-4-1, in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken host the Toronto Maple Leafs in a non-conference matchup.

Seattle has a 3-2-0 record in home games and a 7-4-1 record overall. The Kraken have a +one scoring differential, with 43 total goals scored and 42 given up.

Toronto is 7-5-2 overall and 3-1-1 in road games. The Maple Leafs rank third in NHL play serving 10.3 penalty minutes per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaapo Kakko has two goals and eight assists for the Kraken. Frederick Gaudreau has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Auston Matthews has nine goals and 11 assists for the Maple Leafs. William Nylander has scored six goals with seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 6-3-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 5-3-2, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.9 assists, 4.8 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: Ryan Lindgren: out (upper body), Jared McCann: out (lower-body), Jake O’Brien: out (lower-body), Jacob Melanson: out (chest).

Maple Leafs: John Tavares: out (lower body), Dakota Joshua: out (abdomen), Cade Webber: out (elbow), Elvis Merzlikins: out (shoulder), Max Domi: out (back), Miles Wood: out (undisclosed), Chris Tanev: out (upper body), Nick Blankenburg: out (undisclosed), William Villeneuve: out (knee), Marshall Rifai: out (lower body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press