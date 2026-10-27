Colorado Rapids bring shutout streak into matchup against the San Jose Earthquakes

Colorado Rapids (12-13-6, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (13-9-9, fifth in the Western Conference)

San Jose, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: San Jose +112, Colorado +201, Draw +273; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rapids come into a matchup with the San Jose Earthquakes after notching two straight shutout wins.

The Earthquakes are 11-7-8 against Western Conference opponents. The Earthquakes are eighth in the Western Conference allowing 45 goals.

The Rapids are 11-9-6 in Western Conference games. The Rapids are 16-0-2 when they score at least three goals.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. The last meeting finished tied 1-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Preston Judd has scored 16 goals with two assists for the Earthquakes. Jack Jasinski has one goal over the last 10 games.

Paxten Aaronson has scored seven goals with eight assists for the Rapids. Donavan Phillip has three goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Earthquakes: 15-2-13, averaging 4.2 goals, 10.7 shots on goal and 15.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 3.7 goals per game.

Rapids: 14-5-11, averaging 3.6 goals, 14.1 shots on goal and 15.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 3.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Earthquakes: Nonso Adimabua (injured), Niko Tsakiris (injured), Benjamin Kikanovic (injured), Darius Johnson (injured), DeJuan Jones (injured), Jonathan Gonzalez (injured).

Rapids: Ali Fadal (injured), Reggie Cannon (injured), Youssef Maziz (injured), Zack Steffen (injured).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press