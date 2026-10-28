Montreal brings 3-game win streak into matchup against Dallas

Montreal Canadiens (7-3-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Dallas Stars (7-4-1, in the Central Division)

Dallas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens are looking to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Dallas Stars.

Dallas is 7-4-1 overall and 4-2-0 at home. The Stars have a +eight scoring differential, with 32 total goals scored and 24 given up.

Montreal has gone 3-1-1 in road games and 7-3-2 overall. The Canadiens rank second in the league with 62 total penalties (averaging 5.2 per game).

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikko Rantanen has six goals and eight assists for the Stars. Jason Robertson has five goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Nicholas Suzuki has five goals and seven assists for the Canadiens. Cole Caufield has scored four goals with four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 7-2-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

Canadiens: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 5.2 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Oskar Back: out (finger), Sam Steel: day to day (undisclosed), Radek Faksa: out (upper-body), Kyle Capobianco: day to day (leg), Cameron Hughes: out (upper-body), Esa Lindell: out (lower-body), Matt Duchene: out (abdomen).

Canadiens: Ivan Demidov: out (lower-body), Lucas Condotta: out (undisclosed), Nick Suzuki: out (upper body), Bryce Pickford: out (undisclosed), Samuel Montembeault: out (lower-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press