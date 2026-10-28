Ducks host the Sabres after Greer’s 2-goal game

Buffalo Sabres (5-4-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (5-6-1, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks host the Buffalo Sabres after A.J. Greer’s two-goal game against the Vancouver Canucks in the Ducks’ 6-5 overtime loss.

Anaheim is 5-6-1 overall and 1-3-0 in home games. The Ducks are seventh in league play with 58 total penalties (averaging 4.8 per game).

Buffalo is 1-1-3 on the road and 5-4-3 overall. The Sabres have a -7 scoring differential, with 33 total goals scored and 40 conceded.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leo Carlsson has scored four goals with 11 assists for the Ducks. Beckett Sennecke has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Owen Power has two goals and nine assists for the Sabres. Tage Thompson has scored four goals and added four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 3-6-1, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, 5.1 penalties and 13 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Sabres: 4-3-3, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Troy Terry: out (hip), Ryan Poehling: out (lower-body), Pavel Mintyukov: out (lower body), Ian Moore: out (lower-body).

Sabres: Matt Grzelcyk: out (lower-body), Jiri Kulich: out (concussion), Conor Timmins: out (lower-body), Justin Danforth: day to day (upper-body), Sam Carrick: out (upper body), Alex Lyon: out (upper-body), Jack Rathbone: out (undisclosed).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press