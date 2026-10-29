Griezmann has 1 goal, 1 assist for Orlando City in 2-2 tie with Fire

CHICAGO (AP) — Antoine Griezmann had a goal and an assist and Iván Angulo also scored a goal for Orlando City in a 2-2 tie with the Chicago Fire on Wednesday night.

Griezmann became just the fourth player in MLS history to record a goal or assist in at least 12 consecutive matches in a single regular season. The 35-year-old French forward has 14 goals and eight assists in 16 regular-season games since joining Orlando City after the World Cup break.

The Fire (15-10-7) are fourth in the Eastern Conference with 52 points, two ahead of fifth-place Charlotte with a little more than a week left in the regular season. Orlando City (12-13-7) is seventh with 43 points.

Jonathan Bamba had a goal and an assist and Maren Haile-Selassie put away a first-touch shot in the 69th minute for Chicago. Bamba subbed on for Sergio Oregel Jr. at halftime and scored on a header, off a cross played by Leonardo Barroso, in the 57th minute.

Angulo, on the counter-attack, held a defender on his right hip as they raced down the left side and then slipped a shot past goalkeeper Chris Brady and inside the back post to open the scoring in the sixth minute.

Griemann, on the counter-attack, calmly drilled a shot from 25 yards out to make it 2-0 in the 35th.

Up next

Orlando: Plays Saturday at Charlotte.

Chicago: Visits Colorado on Halloween.

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