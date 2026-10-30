Bruins try to extend home win streak, face the Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks (4-9, in the Central Division) vs. Boston Bruins (9-4-1, in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the Chicago Blackhawks trying to extend a four-game home winning streak.

Boston has a 5-1-0 record at home and a 9-4-1 record overall. The Bruins have gone 1-1-1 in one-goal games.

Chicago has a 0-4-0 record on the road and a 4-9 record overall. The Blackhawks are 3-1-0 in games they score at least three goals.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Hagens has five goals and five assists for the Bruins. David Pastrnak has seven goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

Roman Kantserov has five goals and one assist for the Blackhawks. Connor Bedard has scored three goals and added four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-2-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.8 assists, 4.9 penalties and 12.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Blackhawks: 4-6-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Blackhawks: Ryan Ellis: out for season (back), Bowen Byram: day to day (upper-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press