Toronto visits Vancouver after McKenna’s 2-goal game

Toronto Maple Leafs (7-6-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (3-11-1, in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Vancouver Canucks after Gavin McKenna’s two-goal game against the Seattle Kraken in the Maple Leafs’ 5-4 loss.

Vancouver has a 3-11-1 record overall and a 1-5-0 record on its home ice. The Canucks have conceded 68 goals while scoring 45 for a -23 scoring differential.

Toronto is 7-6-2 overall and 3-3-1 on the road. The Maple Leafs have a +six scoring differential, with 56 total goals scored and 50 given up.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Boeser has four goals and eight assists for the Canucks. Jonathan Lekkerimaki has four goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Auston Matthews has 10 goals and 13 assists for the Maple Leafs. William Nylander has scored six goals with seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 1-8-1, averaging 2.4 goals, four assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 4.2 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 5-4-1, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.2 assists, five penalties and 12.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: Thatcher Demko: out (hip), Akil Thomas: out (undisclosed), Mackenzie MacEachern: out (undisclosed).

Maple Leafs: John Tavares: out (lower body), Kirill Marchenko: out (lower-body), Cade Webber: out (elbow), Elvis Merzlikins: out (shoulder), Max Domi: out (back), Miles Wood: out (undisclosed), Chris Tanev: out (upper body), Nick Blankenburg: out (undisclosed), William Villeneuve: out (knee), Marshall Rifai: out (lower body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press