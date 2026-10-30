Islanders host the Oilers after overtime win

Edmonton Oilers (9-2-2, in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Islanders (7-4-2, in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders host the Edmonton Oilers after the Islanders defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-3 in overtime.

New York has gone 4-1-1 at home and 7-4-2 overall. The Islanders have a 6-2-0 record in games they score at least three goals.

Edmonton has a 5-0-0 record on the road and a 9-2-2 record overall. The Oilers have a 6-1-1 record in games their opponents commit more penalties.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Horvat has seven goals and seven assists for the Islanders. Matthew Schaefer has four goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Leon Draisaitl has 12 goals and 12 assists for the Oilers. Connor McDavid has six goals and 21 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 6-2-2, averaging three goals, 4.5 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Oilers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: Mathew Barzal: out (knee), Matias Maccelli: out (lower body), Calum Ritchie: out (lower body), Alexander Romanov: out (acl).

Oilers: Alec Regula: out (undisclosed), Devon Levi: out (undisclosed), Atro Leppanen: out (undisclosed), Zach Hyman: out (neck), Frederik Andersen: out (knee), Matt Savoie: out (lower-body), Mattias Janmark: out (undisclosed).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press