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Jonathan Bamba scores 2 goals for Fire in 4-2 win over Rapids

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By AP News

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Jonathan Bamba scored two goals, Robert Lewandowski and Puso Dithejane each added a goal, and the Chicago Fire beat the Colorado Rapids 4-2 on Saturday night.

The Fire (16-10-7) have 55 points this season, one behind Miami in the Eastern Conference with a week remaining in the regular season.

Lewandowski, on the counter-attack, ran onto a ball played ahead by Philip Zinckernagel near the top of the penalty, cut to evade goalkeeper Nico Hansen, who charged off his line, and scored from point-blank range to give Chicago a 3-2 lead in the 74th minute.

Bamba scored a goal in the 41st minute to make it 1-1 at halftime and gave the Fire a 2-1 lead in the 56th, his first multi-goal game in MLS.

Morgan Whittaker opened the scoring in the 22nd minute and Paxten Aaronson added a goal in the 58th for Colorado. Whittaker scored a goal for the third consecutive game.

The Rapids (12-14-7) had their five-game unbeaten streak snapped. Colorado has 43 points, eight in the Western Conference and one point ahead of 10th-place Real Salt Lake.

Dithejane put away a feed from Lewandowski to cap the scoring in the 88th.

Up next

Chicago: Hosts Columbus next Saturday, the final day of the regular season.

Colorado: Plays next Saturday at Dallas.

___

See AP’s full MLS coverage here

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