Gotham claims NWSL Shield with 2-0 win over Utah Royals on Decision Day

Gotham FC claimed the NWSL Shield for the best regular-season record with a 2-0 victory Sunday over the Utah Royals on Decision Day, when all 16 of the league’s teams play simultaneously.

With the top seed, Gotham (18-5-7) claimed home field advantage throughout the playoffs and will host the No. 8 seed Seattle Reign next Sunday in the quarterfinals.

Guro Reiten and Jaedyn Shaw scored for Gotham and Ann-Katrin Berger made two saves for her 11th clean sheet of the season.

“This was obviously amazing to win the shield,” Shaw said. “We are so happy to finally achieve this.”

San Diego Wave defender Mimi Van Zanten led her team to a 1-0 road win over Bay FC to secure the second seeds. The Wave (18-8-4) will host the seventh-seeded Royals (14-11-5) on Friday.

The Washington Spirit secured the No. 3 seed with a 2-0 victory over the last-place Chicago Stars. Trinity Rodman scored for the Spirit (17-9-4), who will host the sixth-seeded Portland Thorns in the quarterfinals next Sunday.

The Kansas City Current took down Racing Louisville 2-0 to clinch the No. 4 seed. The Current (16-9-5) will host No. 5 seed Angel City on Saturday.

North Carolina Courage forward Ashley Sanchez won the league’s Golden Boot with 20 regular-season goals, tied with Temwa Chawinga’s mark set in 2024 for the most in a single season. It is the second time the Golden Boot winner will miss the playoffs. The other time was in 2017 when Sam Kerr of Sky Blue FC led the league.

Reign clinch final playoff spot

Jordyn Bugg scored the winner to clinch the final playoff spot for the Seattle Reign (14-11-5) in a 1-0 home win over the Orlando Pride.

Bugg broke the deadlock off a corner kick in the 68th minute. Claudia Dickey did not need to make a save for her ninth clean sheet on the season.

The Pride (11-16-3) dropped consecutive matches to end their season.

Courage win, but miss out on the playoffs

An own goal provided the Courage (14-13-3) the 1-0 home win over the Denver Summit (11-11-8). Kailen Sheridan made four saves for her ninth shutout of the season.

Wilson’s brace lifts the Thorns

Sophia Wilson scored twice to lead the Portland Thorns (14-8-8) to a 2-0 win over the Dash (9-15-6) in Houston, bringing her season total to a career-high 15 goals.

Wilson is the first NWSL player to score more than 10 goals in four separate seasons. She converted a penalty in the 70th minute after Dash goalkeeper Jane Campbell saved her initial attempt.

The penalty was awarded after defender Paige Nielson fouled Caiya Hanks in the penalty area in the 62nd minute. A review found that Houston’s Lisa Boattin entered the area before Wilson struck the ball, prompting a retake.

Wilson opened the scoring in the 34th minute after Hanks raced down the left flank and crossed to Reilyn Turner, whose heel flick set up the shot.

Rodman nets 12th goal of the season

Rodman scored in the 85th minute to seal a 2-0 win for the Washington Spirit (17-9-4) over the previously eliminated Chicago Stars (5-23-2) at Audi Field in Washington.

Rodman finished a pass from Clara Luvanga after being left unguarded in the penalty area. An own goal by Stars defender Michelle Alozie gave the Spirit the lead in the 62nd minute.

Wave prevail on the road

Van Zanten scored the first goal of Decision Day in the ninth minute for the win over Bay FC (7-17-6) in San Jose, California.

Van Zanten powered home Kenza Dali’s pass through the penalty area, and Wave goalkeeper Sandra Paños made four saves to preserve the shutout over already eliminated Bay.

Emslie scores in Angel City rout

Claire Emslie scored the final goal as Angel City (15-8-7) earned a 4-1 win over the Boston Legacy (9-15-6) at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Emslie finished Taylor Suarez’s pass across the box just 10 minutes after entering the match. Suarez also set up Sveindís Jónsdóttir on a counterattack in the 72nd minute for Angel City’s third goal.

Jónsdóttir had assisted Evelyn Shores’ go-ahead goal in the 53rd minute, delivering a cross that Shores headed home for a 2-1 lead.

Nealy Martin scored her first professional goal in the 17th minute to give Angel City an early lead.

Aïssata Traoré’s touch outside the penalty area set up Amanda Gutierres to equalize for Boston in the 37th minute. The Legacy has already been eliminated.

Sharples and Hopkins score for the Current

The Kansas City Current earned a 2-0 win over Racing Louisville (7-20-3) at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky.

Kayla Sharples opened the scoring in the 15th minute, heading Vanessa DiBernardo’s corner into the back right corner of the net. Haley Hopkins sealed the win in similar fashion, heading home another DiBernardo corner in the 59th minute.

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https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

By PHUOC NGUYEN and DREW RENNER

Associated Press