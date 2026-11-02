Pereyra, Valerius help Minnesota United stay in postseason hunt with 3-1 victory over LAFC

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Joaquín Pereyra scored two goals, defender Cherrion Valerius scored the first of his career and Minnesota United kept its postseason hopes alive with a 3-1 victory over Los Angeles FC on Sunday night.

Minnesota United (10-12-11) pulled within two points of a Western Conference postseason berth with one match remaining.

LAFC (12-10-11) had already clinched a playoff spot but missed a chance to finish in the top four and earn home-field advantage in the best-of-3 first round.

Pereyra gave Minnesota United the lead in the 29th minute — unassisted off a throw-in.

Valerius made it 2-0 in the 34th with his first goal in his sixth MLS appearance. Kelvin Yeboah notched his career-high fifth assist in his second full season and defender Nectarios Triantis collected his third after getting his first two in five appearances last year.

Pereyra used an assist from rookie forward Mauricio González — his second — to score for the fifth time this season and up the advantage to 3-0 in the 81st minute.

LAFC (12-10-11) avoided a shutout on an unassisted goal by Sergio Vásquez in the final minute of regulation. It was his first netter in his sixth MLS appearance.

Drake Callender saved six shots for Minnesota United.

Hugo Lloris did not have a save for LAFC, which saw a four-match unbeaten streak end.

Minnesota United ended St. Louis City’s MLS single-season record-tying 19-match unbeaten streak with a 3-2 victory in mid-October and went 2-0-3 during the month to get back into the playoff chase.

LAFC posted a 1-0 win in Minnesota in late April.

LAFC drops to 9-4-4 at home, while Minnesota United improves to 6-7-4 on the road.

Up next

Minnesota: Hosts San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday to close out the regular season.

Los Angeles: At Seattle Sounders to end the regular season on Saturday.

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