Timbers jump into playoff spot with 3-1 victory over Dynamo behind Vincent Janssen, David Da Costa

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Vincent Janssen had a goal and two assists, David Da Costa added one of each and the Portland Timbers moved into a playoff spot with a 3-1 victory over the Houston Dynamo on Sunday night.

Portland (12-14-7) jumped from 11th place in the Western Conference to eighth with one match remaining in the regular season.

Houston (14-10-9) still has a chance to finish in the top four and earn the home-field advantage in the best-of-3 first round.

Portland jumped in front in the 25th minute when Da Costa took a pass from Janssen and scored his career-high seventh goal in his second full season. Janssen’s assist was his first in 13 MLS matches.

Kristoffer Velde scored for the 11th time in his first full season in the league to give the Timbers a 2-0 lead in the 65th minute with another assist from Janssen and one from Ariel Lassiter — his seventh to match his career high.

The Dynamo cut it to 2-1 six minutes later when Agustín Bouzat scored for the second time in his first season in the league. Duncan McGuire picked up his first assist in his 19th appearance with the club since coming over from Orlando City, and defender Diadié Samassékou added his second in his first full season.

The Timbers regained a two-goal lead in the 78th minute when Janssen used an assist from Da Costa off a corner kick — his career-high 10th — to score for the fourth time.

James Pantemis did not have a save for Portland.

Jonathan Bond turned away three shots for Houston, which saw a five-match unbeaten run end.

Portland has won three in a row — beating playoff-bound teams Charlotte FC, St. Louis City and the Dynamo.

Houston beat the Timbers 3-2 at home in mid-March.

Portland improves to 9-4-4 at home, while the Dynamo drop to 6-7-4 on the road.

Up next

Houston: Hosts St. Louis City to finish the regular season on Saturday.

Portland: At Austin FC on Saturday in a regular-season finale.

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