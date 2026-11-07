Gauthier breaks late tie to extend goals streak to 5 games, and help Ducks beat Flames 5-3

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Cutter Gauthier broke a tie with 1:34 left to extend his goals streak to five games and help the Anaheim Ducks beat the Calgary Flames 5-3 on Friday night for their fourth straight victory.

The Ducks are the first team since the 1991-92 Pittsburgh Penguins to score at least five goals in seven consecutive games.

Gauthier one-timed a pass from Mikael Granlund. He has scored 10 of his 12 goals this season during the five-game streak.

Jeff Malott, Tristan Luneau, Leo Carlsson and Nikita Nesterenko, into an empty net, also scored for Anaheim. Granlund and Beckett Sennecke each had two assists.

William Stromgren, Joel Hanley and Joel Farabee scored for Calgary. Morgan Frost and Zayne Parekh each had a pair of assists as the Flames’ five-game home winning streak ended.

Lukas Dostal got the start for Anaheim, but was chased after giving up three goals on 11 shots in the first period. Ville Husso, who gave up seven goals in his last appearance, came on in relief and stopped all 10 shots he faced. He improved to 2-3-0.

Dustin Wolf, making his third straight start, had 24 stops for Calgary.

The Flames took a 3-2 lead to the third period, but when Matt Coronato was sent off for delay of game 17 seconds in, Anaheim’s red-hot power play took advantage with Carlsson tying it at 55 seconds.

The Ducks’ Jackson LaCombe had an assist to extend his points streak to nine games, the longest in franchise history for a defenseman. He passed Scott Niedermayer (2006-07) and Oleg Tverdovsky (1999-00) on the team list.

Up next

Ducks: Host Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Flames: Host Philadelphia on Sunday.

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