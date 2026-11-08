Stand gives way during Norwegian soccer game, sending Bodø/Glimt fans plunging to ground below

TROMSØ, Norway (AP) — A Norwegian top-tier soccer match between Arctic Circle club Tromsø and Bodø/Glimt was interrupted Sunday when a panel in the away fans’ stand apparently gave way, sending some supporters tumbling below.

Norwegian broadcaster NRK said several Bodø/Glimt supporters fell through, with four receiving medical attention including one who was hospitalized.

The Eliteserien game at Tromsø’s stadium in northern Norway later resumed, with Bodø/Glimt – which is playing in the Champions League this season – going on to win 2-0 to move level on points with league leader Viking after 26 rounds.

The stadium announcer said during the second half that the hospitalized fan was doing OK, NRK reported.

One fan, whose name was not reported by the broadcaster, described a chaotic situation.

“There were many people falling forward. We were all standing and jumping around each other when it happened,” the Bodø/Glimt supporter told NRK. “You see people falling down, and then you see a hole. Then you understand what has happened. It was a terrible experience … The only thing to do was to get away from the situation in case the stand gave way more. My body is shaking badly after this.”

Tromsø in a statement described a “serious incident in the away section during the match. Preliminary information indicates that a person has fallen through the stands and sustained injuries.” The statement gave no details about injuries.

NRK reported that the incident occurred in the 41st minute of the game. It was raining heavily at the time.

Bodø/Glimt goalkeeper Nikita Haikin called referee Ola Hobber Nilsen’s attention to the incident and the game was stopped. It resumed after what Tromsø said were consultations with the Norwegian Football Federation, Bodø/Glimt, supporters, the police and matchday staff.

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