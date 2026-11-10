Lightning play the Sabres after Holmberg’s 2-goal showing

Tampa Bay Lightning (11-4-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (8-6-3, in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Buffalo Sabres after Pontus Holmberg’s two-goal game against the Winnipeg Jets in the Lightning’s 4-3 loss.

Buffalo has an 8-6-3 record overall and a 2-1-2 record in Atlantic Division play. The Sabres have a -6 scoring differential, with 50 total goals scored and 56 given up.

Tampa Bay has a 1-0-0 record in Atlantic Division games and an 11-4-2 record overall. The Lightning are 6-2-0 in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Ostlund has scored four goals with six assists for the Sabres. Jack Quinn has seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Jake Guentzel has 10 goals and eight assists for the Lightning. Nikita Kucherov has four goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 5-3-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Lightning: 6-2-2, averaging 4.2 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: Matt Grzelcyk: out (lower-body), Konsta Helenius: out (upper-body), Justin Danforth: out (upper-body), Alex Lyon: out (upper-body).

Lightning: Brayden Point: day to day (undisclosed).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press