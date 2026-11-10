Flames host the Rangers after overtime win

New York Rangers (10-8-1, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Calgary Flames (8-9-1, in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the Calgary Flames after the Flames took down the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 in overtime.

Calgary has a 6-4-0 record at home and an 8-9-1 record overall. The Flames rank 10th in the league serving 10.9 penalty minutes per game.

New York has a 2-5-1 record in road games and a 10-8-1 record overall. The Rangers have a 3-5-0 record in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morgan Frost has four goals and eight assists for the Flames. Joel Farabee has seven goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Alexis Lafreniere has nine goals and nine assists for the Rangers. Adam Fox has two goals and 11 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Rangers: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.6 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: Kevin Bahl: out (lower body), Jonathan Huberdeau: out (hip), Brennan Othmann: day to day (upper body), Samuel Honzek: out (lower-body).

Rangers: Sean Durzi: out (undisclosed), Joseph Veleno: out (lower-body), Igor Shesterkin: out for season (lower body), Aidan Thompson: out (undisclosed), Alberts Smits: out (upper body), Adam Sykora: out (lower-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press