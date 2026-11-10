Vegas plays Utah following Hertl’s 2-goal showing

Utah Mammoth (10-7-1, in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (12-5-2, in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host the Utah Mammoth after Tomas Hertl’s two-goal game against the Buffalo Sabres in the Golden Knights’ 4-1 win.

Vegas has a 12-5-2 record overall and a 6-3-0 record in home games. The Golden Knights have gone 6-3-0 when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

Utah has gone 6-5-1 in road games and 10-7-1 overall. The Mammoth have an even scoring differential this season, scoring and allowing 63 goals.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Stone has 10 goals and nine assists for the Golden Knights. Hertl has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Logan Cooley has 11 goals and 10 assists for the Mammoth. Dmitriy Simashev has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 5-3-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Mammoth: 4-5-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, four penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Parker Wotherspoon: out (upper body).

Mammoth: Maveric Lamoureux: out (shoulder), Nate Schmidt: out (upper body), Kailer Yamamoto: out (upper-body), John Marino: out (upper body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press