Columbus Blue Jackets (7-12, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (6-13-2, in the Central Division)

Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks host the Columbus Blue Jackets after Tyler Bertuzzi scored two goals in the Blackhawks’ 6-3 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Chicago has a 6-13-2 record overall and a 5-5-1 record on its home ice. The Blackhawks have gone 2-8-1 in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

Columbus has a 7-12 record overall and a 1-5-0 record on the road. The Blue Jackets have gone 2-6-0 when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frank Nazar has 10 goals and two assists for the Blackhawks. Roman Kantserov has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Zachary Kenneth Werenski has three goals and 13 assists for the Blue Jackets. Kent Johnson has four goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 3-5-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 3-7-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.5 assists, 2.8 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Connor Bedard: day to day (wrist), Ryan Ellis: out for season (back), Bowen Byram: out (upper-body).

Blue Jackets: Conor Garland: out (upper-body), Isac Lundestrom: out (achilles), Sean Monahan: out (upper body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press