CINCINNATI (AP) — Christian Pulisic scored on a sensational bicycle kick as the United States sent coach Mauricio Pochettino out on a successful note, defeating Haiti 2-0 on Tuesday night in the second leg of the Nations League quarterfinals.

Pochettino received warm applause from the crowd of 24,001 at TQL Stadium after two years leading the Americans. The 54-year-old Argentine begins his new job as Manchester United’s coach on Wednesday after agreeing last Friday to replace Michael Carrick.

Goalkeeper coach Toni Jiménez, top assistant Jesús Pérez and fitness coach Sebastiano Pochettino — Mauricio Pochettino’s son — have been in England since Sunday. They departed after the U.S. defeated Haiti 6-0 on Saturday in the first leg.

Assistant coach Miguel D’Agostino, fitness coach Sylvia Tuyà Viñas and analyst Alex Scott stayed for Tuesday’s match and are also headed to Manchester with Pochettino.

Pochettino had a 23-12-2 record with the U.S., including a run to the round of 16 at this year’s World Cup before a 4-1 loss to Belgium. He used the same starting 11 from Saturday’s match.

During Pochettino’s tenure, 78 players earned caps, including 31 who made their national team debuts. Nine teenagers also earned playing time, including the 18-year-old Julian Hall, who scored in the 43rd minute Tuesday.

The Americans won the series by an aggregate score of 8-0 to advance to the four-match knockout CONCACAF Nations League Finals in March in Los Angeles.

Pulisic had three goals in the matches against Haiti. He lined up and directed a bicycle kick off the far post in the 25th minute after McKennie lobbed a crossing pass. Pulisic, who has 36 goals for the U.S., was subbed out in the 65th minute.

Hall, who scored for the fifth time in six U.S. appearances, controlled a pass from McKennie before directing it past Haiti goalkeeper Alexandre Pierre.

Pochettino will have a couple of days to work with his new squad before United visits Liverpool on Sunday. Pochettino — who previously coached in the Premier League at Southampton, Tottenham and Chelsea — is United’s eighth permanent coach or manager since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

Next steps in search for new U.S. coach

U.S. Soccer CEO JT Batson said in a prematch interview with TNT Sports that Pochettino has shown everyone the benefits of coming to America as well as his confidence in being able to attract a world-class coach.

Pochettino said during a roundtable with reporters on Monday that Pep Guardiola should be his successor if offered the job. Guardiola won 12 domestic trophies and two UEFA Champions League titles at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

“For us to win, we need to be great at a lot of things, and we need someone who cares about youth development, cares about our youth national team programs, our relationships with our clubs and the success of the federation more broadly,” Batson said. “We know that is a key part of our success, and it’s also a key part of how we’ve been able to attract great people because they get to do big things.”

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By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer