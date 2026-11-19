Montreal Canadiens (13-5-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (16-3-2, in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

LINE: Hurricanes -276, Canadiens +219; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes look to keep a four-game win streak alive when they host the Montreal Canadiens.

Carolina has a 7-1-1 record in home games and a 16-3-2 record overall. The Hurricanes are 8-0-0 in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

Montreal has gone 7-2-1 on the road and 13-5-4 overall. The Canadiens have gone 4-2-0 in games they score at least one power-play goal.

The teams meet Thursday for the second time this season. The Hurricanes won 6-4 in the last meeting. Taylor Hall led the Hurricanes with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrei Svechnikov has scored 11 goals with 10 assists for the Hurricanes. Sebastian Aho has six goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

Lane Hutson has three goals and 19 assists for the Canadiens. Cole Caufield has scored six goals with three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 8-1-1, averaging 4.5 goals, 7.7 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

Canadiens: 6-2-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Canadiens: Zachary Bolduc: day to day (undisclosed), Ivan Demidov: out (lower-body), Lucas Condotta: out (undisclosed), Chris Kreider: out (leg), Bryce Pickford: out (undisclosed), Josh Anderson: out (undisclosed), Alexandre Texier: day to day (illness), Mike Matheson: out (lower body), Samuel Montembeault: out (lower-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press