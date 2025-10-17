Naomi Osaka is out of the Japan Open quarterfinals with a left leg injury

OSAKA, Japan (AP) — Naomi Osaka pulled out of her quarterfinal match at the Japan Open on Friday because of a left leg injury.

Her withdrawal ahead of the match resulted in Jaqueline Cristian advancing to the semifinals on a walkover, the WTA Tour said.

Tournament organizers said top-seeded Osaka hadn’t recovered from the injury sustained late in her second-round match. It will be Cristian’s third semifinal appearance of the year and her first on a surface other than clay.

Before the injury, Osaka had wins over Wakana Sonobe and 2024 champion Suzan Lamens.

After splitting the first two sets with Lamens, Osaka took a 5-0 lead in the third. But during a rally with Lamens serving at 0-5 and 30-15, Osaka pulled up with an apparent issue with her left leg. She won the point after Lamens sent a backhand wide but requested a medical timeout after the next point.

Osaka, a four-time major winner, returned to the court with her left thigh wrapped and limitations in her movement but was able to close out on her third match point.

Osaka lost in the second round of the China Open in late September and also lost in the second round at the Wuhan Open last week.

In another quarterfinal Friday at the Japan Open, 2021 U.S. Open finalist Leylah Fernandez beat Rebecca Šramková 7-6 (2), 6-3.

